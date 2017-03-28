Transcript for 'Sharkwater' filmmaker's family to file lawsuit

First this half hour our exclusive this morning with the family of a filmmaker who died in the waters off Florida. While making a shark documentary, they're filing a lawsuit and ABC's gio Benitez is here with much more for us. Hey, David, good morning. It's been just two months since rob Stewart's death but his parents are doing what they would have wanted him to do, make sure a diving accident like this never happens again. We're going to go down to maybe 130 feet. See if we can find some hammerhead sharks. Reporter: Rob was the fearless filmmaker teaching the world about the ocean's top predator. But just two months ago while filming a sequel to his award winning documentary "Shark water". You're under water and you see the thing that you were taught your whole life to fear. Reporter: Stewart disappeared off the coast of the Florida keys. His body was found three days later. It's believed he drowned after an issue with the air tank. This morning his parents and their attorney sitting down with "Gma" talking about the lawsuit they're filing, alleging his dive instructor and boat crew are to blame for his death. There's no way anyone should ever die the way rob died and it's the irresponsibility of the people involved that caused it. Had somebody had their eyes on the water. So many things went wrong. So many careless mistakes were made and he would want to make sure that this never happened to anyone else again. Reporter: Stewart and Peter sotis were diving in more than 220 feet using new rebreathing equipment when they both came to the surface. Soits had issues breathing and got on to the point. The only reason Peter is alive today he left rob Stewart in the water to get on the boat which is a cardinal sin in the dive industry. Reporter: The lawsuit alleges otis failed to monitor, keep eyes on and or rescue him. He got on the boat and left his opportunity in the water. It's so previcinitiable that it is scary. Reporter: The family and their attorney point to otis' legal issue. His business partner accuses him of selling noncertified air tanks to customers and of selling dive gear to Libyan militants. We're divers ourselves and we're crushed inside. Trying to be strong. Reporter: This morning Stewart's parents promise his legacy will live on. He always used to take off again for another part of the world with his camera to us a little part of what makes me go on is the fact he's still off shooting somehow what he wants to have done is going to be done. And we've reached out to otis and everyone mentioned in that coming suit. So far we haven't heard back. Stewart's parents tell us they intend to finish shooting their son's sequel and insist diving is beautiful and safe. They hope his story actually inspires others to explore. David. All right, much more to come on this. Let's bring in sunny Hostin. Always great to have you with us here. First of all what's this about? It seems they're concentrated on the instructor and the business. That's right, everyone that was involved this dive and what they're saying, David, is this was a preventable tragedy that they owed him a duty of care. This he owed him a duty to protect him and they failed to do so. We all know that diving can be very safe and it be very beautiful but it really the onus is on the diving instructor, on the folks that are supposed to take care of those students in the water. Interesting so what do you think their chances are. I think that their chances are significant. Although I do think that they are going to argue in defense that this -- that diving is an inherently risky sort of activity and that he assumed the risk by taking part in the dive. So that's generally the type of defense that you will see. But, again, this obviously was a preventable tragedy. I know you looked into the past. Any precedent for this. Yes, remember that open water movie where two divers were just left stranded. Well, they were found criminally liable, the folks involved there so that was in another country but certainly these suits happen and they happen all too often I think. All right, so continue to follow it. Sunny Hostin, great to have you with us. I know you're headed to your other show "The view." Congratulate the ladies on the Emmy nomination. We're very proud.

