Transcript for Shooting unfolds at Jerusalem holy site

Thanks so much. Breaking news from overseas. A deadly terror attack near one of Jerusalem's holy site, dramatic footage there you're looking at showing the shoot-out with police and ABC's James Longman has all the details for us this morning. Good morning, James. Good morning, Amy. Yes, two Israeli policemen were killed in east Jerusalem this morning. They were attacked by three Palestinians who fled the scene. Take a look at this dramatic cell phone footage that shows one of the attackers fighting with Israeli security before being shot. The attackers were shot dead by police inside the holy compound which is known to muslims as haram Al sharif and to Jews as temple mount killed at one of the holiest sites in the world. The attack happened before Friday prayers which have now been canceled. That hasn't happened, we believe, since 1990 which has made the whole situation more tense. Incidents around there have stirred up rage in the past but authorities on both sides are doing their best to keep things calm. Amy. All right, James, we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.