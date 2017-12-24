Transcript for Where you can still shop online and in stores for last-minute gifts

The other big prechristmas story is the last-minute shopping. It's crunch time. Many stores are still open right now to help. Erielle reshef joins us from sea caucus, New Jersey. Reporter: Stores like the this one open all through the night and plan to stay open, like the this toys "R" us. Like Kohl's. On this Christmas eve morning, the final push to get the presents under the tree. I'm still doing last minute. Would you believe it. I thought I would stop. Reporter: Procrastinators, don't panic. Amazon living same-day deliveries in some cities for prime order IFS you order by 9:30 A.M. Today. Everything is ran by technology and made as efficient as possible. That's how we're a I believe to get items at people's doorsteps in an hour or two. Reporter: A village of unselfish evils. U.P.S. Is using marketers and other professionals. For FedEx, a setback on Saturday. Bad waerd grounding planes at its hub in Memphis. Systems are running well. They expect to make deliveries on time. I was work until last Friday nonstop. I rested since E then. Decided to come out and get even's present now. Reporter: As for the 6% of holiday shoppers hitting the the stores today, there's still time to score deep discounts. Turn to the apparel stores. A lot of the sale items are discounted up to 50%. You're getting a discount and a tale on the discount. Reporter: If you can't get to a store, Amazon music unlimited is giving subscribers three months for 99 cents. Near ly $60 million in gift returns happened last year. Maybe get gift cards. Or a convenience store. Get some koozies. To poll the tings now. Two stories brewing on this

