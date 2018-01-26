-
Now Playing: Nutella discount spurs 'riots' in France
-
Now Playing: Kidnapping victim killed during FBI raid
-
Now Playing: Shoppers fight over Nutella discount
-
Now Playing: Essential beauty and home hacks from Good Housekeeping
-
Now Playing: Alex Rodriguez on his daughters' bond with Jennifer Lopez
-
Now Playing: Olympian Gus Kenworthy discusses coming out publicly as a gay man
-
Now Playing: Bar bans patrons from using the word 'literally'
-
Now Playing: Actresses get extra leg, hand in Photoshop fail
-
Now Playing: Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser shares her top tips on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake drops new music video with country singer Chris Stapleton
-
Now Playing: Women fight to break the silence surrounding menopause
-
Now Playing: How your relationship with your first child changes when the second one is born
-
Now Playing: Oscar winner withdraws as presenter amid #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Man sues GM over self-driving car
-
Now Playing: Gymnastics shakeup demanded after ex-doctor's sentencing
-
Now Playing: Panera asks government to define 'eggs'
-
Now Playing: 2 new deaths reported amid flu epidemic
-
Now Playing: Trump reportedly demanded Mueller be fired
-
Now Playing: White House reveals new immigration proposal
-
Now Playing: Trump demanded Mueller be fired, but backed off: Report