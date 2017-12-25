Transcript for Shopping strategies for post-holiday gift returns

Merry Christmas. You have a lot of tips. That's right. Good morning to all of you. Merry Christmas. If you happen to find a lump of coal in your stocking or something under the tree that wasn't on Santa's wish list, we're here to help. Reporter: If Santa didn't quite deliver on your wish list, don't despair, you aot alone. Americans returned nearly $90 billion worth of gifts over the holiday season. That's almost a quarter of all returns for the year. But beware, not all return po policies are created equal. What do people need to look out for? What is the length of a return policy. Some retailers do 15 days, some don't allow you to return at all, others give you 30 or 45 days. Look at the condition of the returns that you send back. Some people say if the box is open you't take it back. Lastly, check to see if there's free shipping. Reporter: With more than one-third of retailers offering free return shipping, there's also a chance you can skip that trip to the mall. If you have to return in store, check those gift receipts. Close to 40% of people who are doing their post holiday returns will do it on the 26th or the 27th. So December 26th not to day to make your returns? I wouldn't do it the day after Christmas. I'd wait a week and probably return it the first or second week of January when you see major discounts as well. Reporter: What about regifting? One survey found 56% of us admit to having done it. One of the most popular regifting items, gift cards. Some retailers will even swap out a new card without Christmas decorations if you're looking to regift post holidays. Or you can sell it. You can actually get up to 90% of the cash back when you sell it in many cases. Reporter: Apps like card pool, raise and gift card granny let you post and sell gift cards with the click of a button. Now is also a great time for post Christmas sales. It is the most wonderful time of the year for holiday decor shopping. You can expect major markdowns on bedding, clothes, winter wear. If you're planning on fitness resolutions in the new year, now is a great time to get deals on exercise equipment. So think ahead. Time to think ahead. Way ahead. Yeah, way ahead. Work off those Christmas and holiday meals, everybody. Bingo. Rebecca, thank you so much. Coming up, still need to buy

