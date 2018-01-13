Transcript for Simple tips for happier kids and parents

Time for "The weekend down load." The challenges of parenting. Like the peace corps, the toughest job you'll ever love. Deborah, you're all about mindful parenting. It's about meeting your child where they are. We broke out down into and alphabet. If you are to take away 25 of the 26 lers and Justin left with "A." A is for acceptance. Seven them for who they are. Not the child you wanted them to be so, for example, let's say you imagined weekends doing little league and your child has no abilities in sports whatsoever. It's about finding out who that child is and honing in on their special give. Sounds easier said than done. It is much easier said than done but what it means mindful means paying attention. One of the lers is "J" is for jazz. You have sheet music for way stoven's 9th. Parenting is about learning to react to the other players just like jazz is. You have to take your child at each moment in his life and her life and react to that moment and that place they are. My parenting is awfully like heavy metal. Thank you very much. Another piece of advice you give them put the phone down which is super useful. Thank you very much. Deborah kopeka, author of "The ABCs of parenthood."

