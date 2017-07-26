Transcript for What to skip and what to swap at the supermarket

best, swap the rest, this morning, we're making over your shopping cart with some simple and healthy swaps. Take a look at what happens when Becky Worley goes on a supermarket ambush. ??? Reporter: Location, Costco, north Brunswick, New Jersey. Mission, challenge shoppers on some of their big box store options. Operative, Maya feller, our dietitian in the aisle. When you make healthy choices anywhere, it's really about going in with the intention and you know what, I'm looking for vitamins and mineral, not a specific food. Reporter: To try this out we approached a few shoppers. To see if they'd let us peek into their shopping carts for some nutrition tips. This is only 20% juice. Reporter: Maya targets two things specifically. Sugar. You don't want all the extra sugar that's in this juice. Reporter: And sodium like with these canned beans. The one area I always urge people to look at is the sodium because the content can be really high and the tip to combat that is rinse it twice and it will cut 40% of the sodium. Rinse it twice. It's absolutely fantastic. Reporter: When we find Ida she's game to get info from our dietitian in the aisle and watch for items with high sodium and high sugars. Mesquite wings. You know what, sometimes I say with these prepared items you can probably buy the chicken wings plain and then add your own seasoning to it. Reporter: Christine in for the same treatment really trying with this case of fruit drinks but -- This one has 6% juice. This one 3%. This contains 1% juice. I would say if you're looking for water or something that is flavored infuse it yourself. You can add fruit, you can add lemon. You can add watermelon and get great hydration. Reporter: Since they both made healthy swaps, we want to pay for your groceries. My god. That's awesome. Thank you. Nutritionist Maya feller and Christine Arce. Your family is here with you. Yes, they are. There you are over with the grocery cart full of groceries we paid for. If I had known that I would have wasn't in there. My question is we brought three things that you had in your cart and Maya is going to help us do healthy swaps. What was the thing you learned most from this whole thing? You know what, what I learned most nutrition is something that I have to take another look at. I thought that it was eating very healthy but I realized there are improvements and nutrition is both spiritual and physical. Even in a spiritual life we have to be nutritiously healthy like physically put the right things in our body as well. So that's the basically what I had learned from it. I need to make a little more improvement as far as nutritionwise That's why my dwra is here. You'll help us. I'm looking at the three things we brought that were in Christine's cart and I must say I have had all of these things so we're going to start right now with prepackaged ramen noodles. You say, okay, that's okay but I have something better. One thing I want to say about prepackaged goods they're prepackaged and really, really fast. There's always an alternative. She's prepackaged ramen noodles may take three minutes to cook however they're really not healthy. They're filled with additive, fillers, sodium, there's more than you actually bargained for and so what I say is take that additional five to seven minutes and you can actually make something that is a little bit health ye meng yuan. All right. So what we have here is -- Turn that around. We have soba noodles with vegetables and low sodium chicken broth. It's essential the same thing as ramen, just a little faster and a little healthier. Not so much sodium. Exactly. Great idea. Next we move over to the mini taco. Oh, my goodness. Right, everyone loves a mini taco. I love a mini taco. And that's okay. It's not actually terrible. The thing about the mini track co-is that two servings is about a third of your daily value for sodium. You know, I always hone in on sodium because that's something that we really have an issue with in this country, right? It can promote hypertension and I want to make sure that people are staying healthy and so I'm going to say in place of the mini taco, use corn taco, a little bit of shredded chicken, garlic, onion and squeeze some lime on it. Put some lime on it. Now we're talking. So I can come back and try it. Now we have some prepackaged sausage. Okay. My favorite. So people love sausage, right? It's spicy, salty. It's sweet, it can be all those things in one. However, the world health organization really lets us know that red meat, deli meats are not things we should be consuming on a regular basis, you know. So what I said instead I know, don't -- I feel so bad. She's like don't take it from me. So but here I'm going to give you an alternative. The alternative is a little bit of ground Turkey with some pimento, garlic and onion. I mean, you know -- Works for me. Flavorful. All of that. That works for me and we have a few more seconds so what do we have here? So what I'm going to do is give you quick swaps. What I say is instead of the potato chip, popcorn, put that in the shopping cart for me. Okay. Breakfast bar, instead of the breakfast bar I'll say nuts. Now, big one is the soda. Oh, yeah, this is something people are doing a lot. What I actually say is go ahead and steep some tea, add sparkling water and that's your alternative to soda. You know what, thank you so much. Maya, Christine, thank you. Family, thank you so much.

