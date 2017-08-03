Transcript for Skydiving with retired Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf and ABC News' Rob Marciano

Let's talk about this very cool what may be the ultimate thrill ride skydiving, our rob Marciano who is a pioneer for sure. He took the plunge on a very special mission with some special meaning to commemorate national sleep awareness week. It emphasized the importance of a good night's rest. Rob teamed up with our sponsor Tempur-Pedic and a former Navy S.E.A.L. To make a jump for a good cause, you will not believe, but you might be able to guess what their target was. Reporter: Yep, that's me. Strapped in and about to be tossed out of an airplane at over 13,000 feet. The other guy, Andy Stumpf. A retired Navy S.E.A.L. A real-life action hero with five bronze stars and a purple heart. And he has more than 6,000 jumps to his credit. He could literally do this in miss sleep which seems appropriate since our target on the ground is four queen size mattresses. Andy is a brand ambassador for our sponsor Tempur-Pedic. I found Tempur-Pedic back in 2004. Reporter: Today he's bringing me along on a mission. You're going to test the theories of gravity. Is that what you call it a tandem jump at skydive San Diego. Our goal, hit the center of that bull's-eye on our landing and Tempur-Pedic will donate 500 mattresses to a charity that benefits special opponent for forces and their families. Military veterans are six types more likely to suffer from sleep disorders. Sleep is power couldn't be more applicable. What I found was dangerous about it in the military you are combat ineffective but because you're so exhausted you don't recognize it. This is the parachute we'll be jumping. Are there two in there? There are two. A few safety instructions and we're on our way and reach jumping altitude and ready or not, it's go time. We plunge towards the ground at over 100 miles per hour. But when Andy deploys that chute the focus shifts to hitting that mark. We did it. For "Good morning America," rob Marciano, ABC news, San Diego, California. That's how. I was wondering where are you going with this. Get a good night's sleep after that.

