Transcript for Sneak peek at new documentary about David Bowie

about David bowie, the superstar was so creative in the last years of his life he produced two groundbreaking albums and a musical and now "David bowie: The last five years" takes a look at the end of his extraordinary career and Deborah Roberts has that. Hey, George, it's hard to believe it's been two years since the world lost this iconic genius. He spent more than 50 years creating, shocking and entertaining with his unforgettable music. Music he worked on until the very end of his life. Well, now this documentary opens a window into those final five years. ??? Rebel rebel ??? Reporter: On "Rebel rebel" and "Fame". ??? What you need you have to borrow. Reporter: To "Space oddity ??? ??? ground control to major Tom ??? Reporter: And "Let's dance." ??? Wild color lights up your face ??? Reporter: David bowie was a transformative figure in contemporary music. Now a new documentary "David bowie: The last five years" takes an intimate look at the artist's final contributions, the albums "The next day" and "Blacktar" and his musical "Lazarus." You talked to his band members and they reveal a lot about this man, their deep affection for him, his humor. They genuinely loved him. They genuinely loved him and I think they admired him hugely and they still do. He was always funny. He always had a funny sense of humor. He was always joking about things. What about "Lazarus." They say in the documentary we understand that that was on his bucket list. He wanted to do a musical. Assume it's a weapon. Reporter: Inspired by the character he played in the 1976 film "The man who fell to Earth," bowie had been wanting to create a musical since T the '60s. So when he started "Lazarus: The musical" my understanding he didn't know he was ill. He was undergoing treatment when he was finishing it. Reporter: He passed away a month after the show's opening night. ??? I was looking for you ??? Reporter: When you look at "Lazarus," the video, a lot say it seemed prophetic. A lot do because he is in a bed and he's bandaged up but originally when they conceived of that idea, certainly the video director had no knowledge that David was ill and I'm not even sure that David knew how ihl he was or whether it would be terminal. There were two lazaruss in the bible. One comes back to life after all. He doesn't die, he comes back to life when Jesus brings him back to life so could be a sign this is hopeful, so when he at the end of that video he goes back into the closet which is a joke and I remember the video director saying that David had said to him, you know, I should go back into the closet at the end because that will get him thinking. He came out of the closet in the '70s and now going back into closet. Reporter: When he passed away at age of 69 he left behind his wife the model Iman and a son and sure. I don't think anything will be quite as beguiling and that's why we till care. The end of an era. The end of an era, absolute right. And who can forget him? The documentary premieres Monday January 8th on HBO on what would have been bowie's 71st birthday and, George, sadly he passed away two days after his birthday. I cannot wait to see that. Really cool. Very, very cool. Thanks, Deborah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.