A sneak peek inside the 2017 ESPN Body Issue

ESPN profiled 23 athletes for the highly anticipated issue, including two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.
1:08 | 07/04/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for A sneak peek inside the 2017 ESPN Body Issue
Very good. Talking about bearing it all, if you have little one, tell them to get cereal or play on the iPad because ESPN is getting ready to release its annual "Body issue." Somebody is excited. Featuring athletes again taking it all off. This year's lineup includes new England patriot and super bowl champ Julian Edelman. He actually hates his feet. I thought that was interesting because a lot of women hate their feet so nice to hear men also have those problems. Do you like yours, Adrienne. I like them in 1450us. Do you like yours. I would say in general they're fine. They're nothing special. I really didn't see the conversation going this way. Anyway -- Do you like your feet? Anyway, world series champion Chicago cubs second baseman Javier baez, olympic sprinter and breast cancer survivor, know lean williams-mills and Caroline wozniacki and Dallas cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott are in this issue. And it hits newsstands on July 7th. Has to be the moment they hear they're in that they just start doing more lunges. That is -- that got me so interested in sports really quickly there. Well, something to think

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

