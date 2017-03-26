Transcript for 'Spiderman: Homecoming' poster released by Marvel Studios

??? It's time for "Pop news." Sorry for the delay. Paula is reminding me we have candy. She's not going to listen to anything. Fair enough. There's a -- you know, tough to balance these things. Finding time for home work and extracurriculars as a student, it can be tough. If you're spider-man, not to bad. Our hero looking pretty relaxed in his school jacket. Home work can wait. The city can't. After seeing him in captain America, civil war, many were saying Tom Holland was the coolest spiderman yet. The movie features Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr. Guess who is playing aunt Mae? Marissa Tomei. Did you just channel? Very well done. I can't wait for to it come out. Former one direction singer Liam Payne is a new dad. They waumd their first child, a son, weighing in at 7 pound 9 houpds. The healthy baby boy is incredible and looks like a dream. Just in time for mother's day in the uk. On that note, a happy mother's day to my mother-in-law. They have mother's day and father's day on different days? You married a Brit. Indeed. Prince William and duchess ka Kate made a surprising choice where prince George will go to school. Thomas's school. Many thought he would attend an all-boys' school. The this way, Charlotte can eventually join anymore school. The school's motto is be kind. And finally, time to start filling up those Easter baskets. For anyone making one for me, I'm putting in my request now. Reeses new 'nut butter cream egg. It's like a Reese's peanut butter cup and a Cadbury cream egg had a baby. These are egg-stra good. That's so much peanut putter in there. That's protein. So this is healthy, right? People are like, the peanut butter eggs. I know those. No. These are new. 3-d, legit, huge peanut butter eggs. As rob said, superhealthy. They're available at Walmart. There's milk. Peanut butter. Good for brain health. Covers the whole spectrum. Kind of like this show. I'm egg-static over this. Thank you for watching the. No one is liking my egg pups. George is coming up on "This week." Announcer: Live from wcvb-tv

