Starbucks barista flips out over new Unicorn frappuccino

More
The popularity of the new unicorn-themed drink was too much for one Starbucks barista who shared a video on Twitter about the difficulties of making the beverage.
3:03 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Starbucks barista flips out over new Unicorn frappuccino

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46935547,"title":"Starbucks barista flips out over new Unicorn frappuccino","duration":"3:03","description":"The popularity of the new unicorn-themed drink was too much for one Starbucks barista who shared a video on Twitter about the difficulties of making the beverage. ","url":"/GMA/video/starbucks-barista-flips-unicorn-frappuccino-46935547","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.