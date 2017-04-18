Transcript for The stars of 'Pretty Little Liars' surprise three super-fans live on 'GMA'

square because we're gearing up for the return of "Pretty little liars." Yes. I can't believe it's the final season. We've got a lot of fans here with us and how many -- I can tell you're excited about that. All right, there's some super fans right here. What is it about the show that you love so much? Well, I mean, the show is just -- it's incredible. It keeps you hooked the entire way through. It's been seven years and I'm still on the edge of my seat after every single episode so it's just amazing at keeping their audience. I understand you have not missed one episode of "Pretty little liars." No, I've never missed an episode and watching it since I was like in fifth grade and dragged my little sister in the room and I record it and I'd rewind the scenes over and over again. Oh, my god. Oh, my god.

