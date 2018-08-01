Transcript for Stars speak out on sexual harassment at 2018 Golden Globes

Now more on the powerful night at the golden globes. Stars wearing black supporting the me too and time's up movement on the red carpet and carrying that message backstage where Lara was with the night's big winners. Hey again there, Lara. Hello, robin. You know, the big winner was gender equality. It W it was female empowerment. The feeling in the room was nothing short of electric. I want to thank everyone who broke their silence this year and spoke up about abuse and harassment. You are so brave. I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let's keep the conversation alive. Reporter: The ladies of "Big little lies" making the even bigger statement on stage. May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new north star. You've all been incredibly vocal about time's up, the movement. How do you think it was handled tonight at the show? Were you happy with the tone of the golden globes? It was amazing. It was so beautiful. So beautiful. Profound. I mean this moment, this show has been like nothing I've ever seen before. I've never seen this show of solidarity from a group of women and the men who support them and encourage them and including our own men here and the men in our lives, it's extraordinary and Oprah's speech just was like the apex. Reporter: A common theme of the night, overwhelming praise for the Cecil B. Demille award winner and her powerful words. What was it like to be in that room when Oprah Winfrey made that speech. I started to cry and get chills in the back of the room. So I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally da dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight and some pretty phenomenal men. Fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say me too again. Thank you. Reporter: And Oprah wasn't the only one who took a strong stance for equality. We were the people who were not in the papers, we lived in the blank white space at the end of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories. Reporter: Elisabeth moss quoting Margaret Atwood, the author of "The handmaid's tale" to send an important message. Margaret Atwood, this is for you and all the women who came before you and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world. We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gap between the stories. We are the story in print and we are writing the stories ourselves. Finish the sentence, time's up on blank. Time's up on inequality the. Time's on abuse discrimination and the imbalance of power. Time's up on anybody having an unsafe work environment while pursuing their dream. Reporter: Alongside Hollywood elite the woman who create the me too movement tarana Burke, one of a number of activists invited as celebrity guests. It's wonderful to have all these activists here, you from the me too movement to now time's up. Tarana, do you feel the momentum now. Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. I think this year is going to be one that goes down in the history books as where we started to change our world. So incredible to meet those act I haves, so inspiring to hear Oprah's speech, in fact, you guys, Reese Witherspoon wrote this online. She says I will now officially divide time like this, everything that happened before Oprah's speech, everything that will happen after. I totally agree. Coming up, in the next half hour, robin, I'm sorry, so much more on the men and the women supporting the time's up movement. Plus, there was also some fun to be had and we will take you backstage at the 75th annual golden globes awards, in the meantime, robin, back to you in New York, my friend. All right, Lara. Thank you very much. So much more to discussed joined by Larry Hackett. We have been talking about didn't know what to expect. First awards season and first awards show of the season. What did you think? I thought they threaded the needle incredibly well. Most of these shows they can be self-absorbed affair answer when the discussion came up and knew they would wear plaque I wasn't sure how it would work. It was done incredibly deftly and I thought the comments made were fantastic. Having the activists there to connect what is a very sort of Hollywood event to the broader public and how this means something to you, very well done and that theme was I thought Hammed very, very smooth think through the show. Oprah, of course, stole the show. I mean her level -- her degree -- tell a story where she set things out about being the linoleum on the floor in the apartment in Milwaukee and citing recy Taylor whose accusers were never brought to justice, incredibly powerful speech and people are joking about it. I think the 2020 presidential campaign began -- we elected a reality television star. She's richer and better TV star and knows the American public. I'm saying she as George alluded to she's consistently said that's not something is of interest to her, but, yes, all those things could change but even if she does not run for president, her involvement in this movement. Absolutely and she galvanized it. Again, with the level of detail and connecting it not just in Hollywood but to everybody out there to restaurant workers and office workers and people who work in bars or whatever, she knew exactly who the audience was and knew they were watching say, how does this affect me and she told them how it affects her. How does this affect the oscars going forward? The board of directors, board of governors thought maybe -- they had no idea what was going to happen when they ousted Harvey Weinstein so quickly and then all of these other men who have now faced similar allegations and now they don't know what to do. Well, they're going through what most of society is going through. What are the rules that we're setting up here? What is a felony. What si amisdemeanor? I don't think that will affect the oscars show itself. It will beeresting to see if the public wants to hear these kind of speeches two months from now. You'll have the S.A.G. Awards in between and this kind of thing, will they do black again, kind of free things up fashionwise so that remains to be seen. But I don't think the academy really is worrying that much. There may be some individuals worried about the Harvey Weinstein thing and who is next but I don't think it's a great concern to them. If someone has committed things akin to what Harvey Weinstein has done the academy will deal with them as well. Inside baseball as well. Some people thought, oh, with wearing black and all that it was going to be a somber occasion. That was not the case. It was very celebratory. It was very interesting. Like what Viola Davis said, when you have purpose it makes all the difference? Operating at least fashion wise within that narrow band interesting. How do the oscars come back after this. They're trying to figure that out. Not only go back and but build on this. They can't do this exactly like it was and figure out a way to move it forward. We'll be watching. Coming up here growing

