Transcript for Starstruck woman photobombs Beyonce and Jay-Z

Let's get to it. We grin with Jay Z and Beyonce. Wow, the power couple stepping out in style at Clive Davis' pregrammy gala. Look at the expression on that lady's face. She can't believe he's in the company of music royalty. I love that picture. Honestly, I would have the same expression. Look at Beyonce. Wow. My, oh, my. Jay Z didn't take home any awards at last night's show. At Saturday's gala, he was honored with the salute to industry icons. His long-time friend, Alicia keys performed a medley re-creating some of Jay Z's most memorable hits. ??? New York New York New York ??? That's of course "Empire state of mind." We'll have more on the grammys and the fashion as I just alluded to in the tease coming up in a moment. You and me, my friend. When you think fashion, you think Strahan and Spencer. Also in "Pop news" this morning. Will Ferrell. Who saw "Saturday night live "? I watched the the entire thing. A big deal for me. I couldn't sleep. The only time I laughed all weekend. Hosting "Snl" just a home run. Helping the show get the highest ratings of the season. This is his first time hosting since 2012 and the beloved funnyman did not disappoint. He appeared in every single sketch. He revisited a cup of classic characters like George W. Bush and the cold open. And Jacob is ilge in "Weekend update." You don't have to shout. Oh, my gosh! You did not seriously tell me to stop shouting. Yes, yes, I did. You're being really, really loud. Unbelievable. In this day and age. I happen to suffer from voice immodulation syndrome. A condition that prevents me from controlling the volume at which I speak. He called him fizz. Oh, my. Ferrell has hosted four times in the 15 years since he left the show. Yeah, will, please host more. That was fantastic. And -- finally. Perhaps we can expect a new contender at next year's grammys. Dwayne "The rock" Johnson. Yeah. Sharing some skills on Instagram yesterday. Johnson writing many part, as a kid, I had this dream of playing my favorite ragtime song, "The entertainer" from Marvin hamlisch on piano. I truly stunk at piano until I started using my feet. Are you ready? Yes. ??? What can he not do. Okay. All right. Roblg, I'll see you your "Entertainer" and raise you chop sticks. Could you handle a duet? Look at that. ??? There we go. From the vault, everybody. 2011, Samuel champion and myself showing the rock how it's done. Really good. So good. I love that. And Sam, when ginger has her baby, he'll be coming by. We'll see Sam. Maybe we can get him to do a little something for us. I like that. All I got today. Happy to be back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.