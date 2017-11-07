Transcript for Steve Zahn: Filming 'War of the Planet of the Apes' was 'physically the hardest job I ever did'

We will have Steve Zahn walk out to shalomar. Very talented actor in "War for the planet of the apes." Come on out. Nice, how are you? Mwah. You're strong. Yes. I'm a helper. So I helped out. What you do in the morning. That's what you do. Wow, we're flanked. Now, we were -- Different gig with an audience. First time with an audience? Yeah. Not ever. I did the plays in high school. Steve, we had someone warm us up with a little song. Woody Harrelson actually serenaded robin. I heard ha. No pressure. We don't want to raise the bar too high. What did he sing? "Are you lonesome tonight" if wait, what? "Are you lonesome tonight." I'm not going to sing. We have throwback photo. No. Yes, we do. Oh! You've got a bow tie on. That was "The music man." I was in the madrigals. Do you singy do you want to sing. No. ??? Dear sergeant you got to understand it's just a bringing upky that gets us out of hand holy Moses ??? I don't -- That was so cute. It's like shout singing. You seem shy. Just in musicals. I was that guy. To be a part of this franchise. "Planet of the apes." War. Yeah, how do you -- this war, how did you prepare for this type of role? You know, it's the hardest physically the hardest job I ever did. Really? It's motion capture. When there's this idea, I went into it -- I was naive. I thought, oh, I'm going to act in a little room with, you know, with a tennis ball and we're not going to be on the mountain and whatever. Wh you're doing motion capture, you're shooting, you know, daaa you have to be an ape. They can make you look like an ape. How do you do method for ape. It takes a long time. Spend a long time in the zoo if for two weeks I worked without with Terry and it was exhausting. I'd go back to my apartment and I'd watch YouTube videos of like, you know, chimps at a zoo and was fascinated with the little guy in the corner that didn't do anything and like how is that different to -- you know, it's like us sitting there but we -- we posture and we look -- we turn -- and they -- they're just -- and to get that to be second nature was difficult and then to play a character which is -- Let's see the results. Oh. Old home. Are there more apes from the zoo. Dead. All dead. Human get sick, ape get smart. The human kill ape but not me. I run. Wow! You played bad ape. Are you a bad ape? Obviously not. I'm going that doesn't look like a bad ape. No, I mean he escaped interest a zoo and the fact that he speaks is a big deal and the fact that they find another ape outside their own clan is a huge deal and he explains to them. How do you speak. I listen to human and then I say bad ape so they would always scold me at the zoo so that was -- that's my name, bad ape. I'm a mischievous ape. We'll never scold you here, man, you're always welcome. I love you, man. I love you too. You can come here and sing. That was horrible. I'm sure woody's was great. We appreciate you, man and the movie "War for the planet of the apes," it hits theaters on Friday. Steve Zahn, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.