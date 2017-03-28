Transcript for Stocks on losing streak after GOP health care defeat

David, Wall Street also reacting to what's going on in Washington. The failure of the Republican health care bill. The stocks now riding an eight-day losing streak. Our chief economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here with more on that. Good morning, Rebecca. Hey, robin, good morning. This is the longest losing streak since 2011. You see that eight-day losing streak has cost the Dow 1.9%. We want to put this into context. Since election day the Dow surged 12% on expectations president trump's agenda, deregulation, lower taxes and infrastructure spending will help business. But pulling repeal and replace of Obamacare was a first major test and it failed. Which has some investors now on edge now wondering can the president actually deliver on his promises and, robin, about the prospects for tax reform. Are we seeing something with the overnight markets that is encouraging about today? Reporter: It is encouraging. Stocks look like they'll take a breather as Wall Street really tries to get a sense of what happens next, robin. Rebecca, thank you. Now we'll turn to the battle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.