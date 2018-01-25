Transcript for Study links flu with increased heart attack risk

Now to a troubling new study linking the flu with an increased risk of heart attack. Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here and, Jen, this study shows that you're six times greater chance of having a heart attack soon after you contract the virus. This appeared in "The new England journal of medicine," small study that reinforces what we've phone for quite a while. That in the week after someone has had the flu they're at six times greater Rick of having a heart attack. Two things on the forefront, flu and heart attack. Theories why, it makes sense. There is inflammation when we have an upper respiratory viral infection that triggers an increased clotting risk and oxygen demand and mismatch. Who is at risk of this? That's the -- Everybody? That's the important thing for people hearing this to understand. The most of these heart attacks occurred in people over 65 with risk factors for heart disease or heart attack so high blood pressure, high cholesterol. Interestingly this study found that people with type B influenza were more affected than type a which is interesting because that tens to give a less severe course and the people vaccinated had a slightly lower risk so that's some good news. Vaccinations, important. Amy, you just got yours. I did. It's not too late, everybody, to go get yours, as well. Thanks so much.

