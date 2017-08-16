Transcript for Study suggests you cannot be 'fat but fit'

We have a "Gma" health alert. A new study that says size does matter when it comes to heart disease challenging the theory that people who are overweight can still be considered healthy and Dr. Jen Ashton is here with that. So what does this show. It it's about this controversy that there are overweight and obese people with Normal numbers as we say, so Normal blood pressure, Normal cholesterol, nondiabetic and this study looked at people over a 12-year follow-up people and even those with Normal numbers were add increased risk for heart disease down the road so, again, it's a reminder that you can look healthy by number right now on paper, but down the road the risks of that overweight and obesity really do matter. Let's talk about some of these matters considered risk factor. Bmi. A lot have heard of this. Not a perfect measure. People like Michael Strahan might be considered obese because it doesn't take into account lean muscle mass. You can calculate it on height and weight but this chart there is a rank from underweight to overweight and obese and we can mention it can be just as unhealthy to be in the underweight bmi as obese. The other one, he have me holding this. Waist circumference, probably not used enough. I'm going to take one for the team but very simple. There's different numbers for men and women. You want to stand up. Find your belly button, exhale, don't do it and find out what your number is for women. It should be less than 32 inches approximately for men, less than 37 inches. That is a measure of that dangerous belly fat that we talk so much about that wraps around our organs. Thanks for taking one for the team. Cholesterol is considered another factor. This study actually looked at the good cholesterol, the hdl. We hear a lot about bad cholesterol. There are some things that we can do to raise this good cholesterol number low carb diet have been associated with increasing that number, exercise, being active, some medication also increase it but a low hdl is an independent risk factor for future heart disease so, again, we should mention you can be underweight. You can be slim and have a bad hdl so this is a complicated issue. The medical opportunity is at fault here too. We have to lead the pack. We have to help treat chronic overweight and obesity or we'll be dealing with the future consequence. All right, Jen.

