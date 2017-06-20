Transcript for New stylish Ken doll designs revealed live on 'GMA'

What you're looking at is an exclusive at "Good morning America." Barbie's guy Ken, mattel announcing a new diverse line featuring three different body types including broad, slim and original. There are seven different skin tones. I know, it sounds like take-out food. There are seven different skin towns to choose from and nine different hairstyles and even -- A man bun. One has a man bun which I'm looking at right there. And very un-ken-like outfit. All of them are sporting their own styles, it is releasing 15 dolls in total. 10 of which hit stores today which is why we have them and mattel won doll of year for diversifying their Barbie line so why not Ken involved in all the fun and to celebrate this mattel is sending all the kids in our audience home with one of the new KENS. Yes, you can have the man bunch you want. You know, it's coming. You get a Ken doll. You get a Ken dog. Oh, oh. As you see they're very durable by the way? That was the man bun. Man bun down, hold on. Got him. I need a broad version. This is I think man bun is broad. I don't think you'll have a man bun. We were checking it out trying to figure out -- What's happening. Which one is Michael. I feel like they're dressed in the Hamptons. Summertime. Do they have many more -- I had an extensive Barbie collection. Now you can add. Robin, dash, Roberts. Right, I'll say that coming

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.