Transcript for Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin

Thanks very much. Confirmation hearings for Neal Gorsuch getting under way and Terry Moran who covered supreme court confirmation hearings for more than two decades is there and there's been a seven-week buildup to these hearings. What can we expect? Reporter: Good morning. I will tell you what you can expect in a hyper partisan Washington, high intensity and hard fought but in some ways the most shocking thing about it is how Normal it's going to be. This is probably the smoothest operation the trump presidency has launched, his nomination. He's an establish many conservative, he has come through Harvard and oxford and the bush administration and while Democrats are going to press him very hard on flash point issues like president trump's attacks on the judiciary and on the immigration ban, what will really happen in there I think is a very typical supreme court hearing especially given that the chairman of the committee senator grassley and the ranking Democrats senator Feinstein two of the most senior senators are old school and keep a lid on things in there. Terry, the supreme court has been down a justice for more than a year since the passing of justice Scalia and the balance of the court is at stake. He is a conservative replacing a conservative but really what in this is kind of a dry run for both sides, for the next retirement that they anticipate, perhaps justice Kennedy, perhaps justice Ginsburg, we never know, of course, and that would be the real war for the supreme court. This is important but I think they'll keep their powder dry until the next one comes along. Terry Moran, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.