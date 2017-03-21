Supreme Court nominee makes 1st congressional appearance

Judge Neil Gorsuch hailed Justice Antonin Scalia and described the late Supreme Court justice as a mentor in his first day of hearings before the U.S. Senate.
03/21/17

Transcript for Supreme Court nominee makes 1st congressional appearance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

