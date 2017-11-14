Surfer punches shark in face to escape attack

More
Charlie Frye, 25, was left with puncture wounds after he punched a shark in its face when it tore into him on a surfing trip.
2:17 | 11/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Surfer punches shark in face to escape attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51134663,"title":"Surfer punches shark in face to escape attack ","duration":"2:17","description":"Charlie Frye, 25, was left with puncture wounds after he punched a shark in its face when it tore into him on a surfing trip.","url":"/GMA/video/surfer-punches-shark-face-escape-attack-51134663","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.