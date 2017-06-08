Transcript for Surfing dogs make splash at world championship

I want to turn to what may be my favorite athletic event of the year. Not the super bowl. Sports everybody. Dogs riding the waves in California. We have the amazing animal feed. Reporter: Off the leash and on the beach. A bunch of hounds hitting the waves along the sandy shores of San Francisco. The theme of the day, hanging ten with man's best friend. For the annual world dog surfing championshs. He was just riding a great wave. The dogs scored by how long they ride, how big the wave, confidence and those tricks, a bonus. ??? You know what the better surfer has got to be happy. The competition was stiff. Once he's on that board he's very serious. And very competitive. Loves the applause. A good rivalry among all the medium dogs. Reporter: Even in the dog eat dog surfing competition the rivalry sometimes turns to teamwork. It's always fun to watch when these impromptu sessions happen. Reporter: But there could only be one top dog in the end. Number one, abbey. Reporter: Janai Norman, ABC news, Los Angeles. I like the dog with the man bun. My pick. You look great with a man

