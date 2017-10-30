Surrogate learns one of the 'twins' she was carrying is her biological child

A California woman was shocked to find out that after an extremely rare medical incident, she became pregnant with her own son while carrying a baby as a surrogate for another couple.
4:36 | 10/30/17

Transcript for Surrogate learns one of the 'twins' she was carrying is her biological child

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

