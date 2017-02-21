Transcript for Suspect identified in deaths of teen Indiana girls

Back now with new developments in the case of two young girls killed while hiking in Indiana. Police are now calling this man in this photo the main suspect. ABC's Alex Perez is in Carroll county with new details for us. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. Authorities are expanding their search and say they want to not only speak with people who may have been on the trail but want to talk to anyone across the country who might recognize the suspect. This morning, Indiana investigators expanding their search for this man, who they are now calling the main suspect in the brutal murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. People who live in logansport to Lafayette if they saw anyone that evening of the 13th, if they saw anyone walking down the roadway that didn't look like they should be there or a hitchhiker we would like no know. Reporter: Authorities who believe he may have changed his appearance, poring over hundreds of tips. My thought is that next phone call is going to be the one we've been looking for. Reporter: One week ago today search teams made the tragic discovery, the remains found in a wooded area near this trail in delphi. The day before a family member dropped the girls off at the trail for a fun afternoon. Libby even snapchatting this picture of her friend Abby on this bridge but when family returned to pick them up, the girls never showed up. Our minds at this stage are stirred in the deepest sorry one can imagine. Reporter: A search warrant executed at this home did not advance the investigation, but did lead some suspicious residents to harass the homeowner. On Facebook the local prosecutor pleading with the public to be patient and let police do their work. Do not jump to conclusions. Frightening people jeopardizes the investigation, officers need your cooperation. And investigators again say they have received several hundred tips, they're following up on each and every one of those, robin. We are sure they are. We'll bring in ABC news consultant Brad Garrett. Going to put up that picture again. This person has gone from being a person of interest to the main suspect. How do they come to that conclusion? I suspect, robin, they have eliminated virtually everyone on the trail before the girls entered the trail and maybe even time afterwards. Keep in mind this is a remote part of Indiana and the trail having high volume is not likely. If you were investigating what would you be doing now? You've got to keep this case in the public's eye. You've got to talk regularly, hold press conferences and you want to hit social media, television obviously, radio and in particular print news because the idea is that not everybody uses the internet in an older population, this gentlemaning looks like he could be 40, 50, maybe older so that's going to be the real key, keep it in the public's eye. It's not uncommon for authorities not to release all the information that they have, for instance, we don't know how they obtained that grainy photo. They're not saying how those two precious little girls were killed and there is a reason why they withhold some of this information. Absolutely. The reason you don't tell the public all the details is the following, that you want to hold back when you actually find the guy, you don't want him to destroy evidence. What did he use? Did he use a knife, a rope, his hand, whatever it might be you want to be at least have the possibility of recovering those things once you find him. All right, Brad, we hope all the tips that the authorities are receiving are going to lead to something. Thank you very much for your insight. Appreciate it, Brad.

