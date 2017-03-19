Transcript for Suspect in Paris airport attack was known to French authorities as a 'radicalized Muslim'

Overseas to France, where orly airport has reopened. Flights are resumed. We're learning more about the suspect's motivations. He tackled a soldier. Lama Hasan is in Paris. Reporter: Good morning to you, Dan and Paula. We're inside a terminal where the attack took place. It's open for business. This as we're learning chilling new details about ziyed Ben belgacem. He spent time in prison for numeral offenses where police believe he was radicalized. New details this morning about the man who attacked orly apt Saturday morning. 39-year-old ziyed Ben belgacem was known as a radicalized Muslim, yelling I'm here to die for Allah before assaulting a female soldier, violently trying to grab her weapon and use her as a shield. When she broke free from his grasp, two other officers opened fire. Killing him. The airport going on lock down. The chaotic scene forcing more than 3,000 people to evacuate. All of a sudden, we heard people running and screaming. It was scary. I have never been that scared in my life. Reporter: Orly airport reopening late Saturday night. The attack we just witnessed at the Paris airport, and other attacks we have seen in Europe and the United States. Counterterrorism and law open form officials are very concerned about the increased tempo in attacks, particularly focusing on the unsecured areas of an airport. Reporter: While the Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation into motive, his father called and said his son was not a terrorist but a drug addict. Over to Ron Claiborne. Good morning to you, Paula,

