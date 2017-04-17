Transcript for Suspect in slaying of Massachusetts jogger set to appear in court Tuesday

Two in a week is a lot. The arrest for the murder of Vanessa Marcotte. The Joung Google employee who was killed on a jog. Reporter: Good morning to you, George. For eight long mongts, this small, quiet community has been waiting for a break in this case. This morning, police are crediting the determined fight of the victim herself. With their ability to make an arrest. We got him. Reporter: This morning, the man police believe brutally attack and assaulted 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte is behind bars. We never lost faith that this day would come. Reporter: Last August, Marcotte, a Google employee, went for a jog in broad daylight and never returned. Now, eight months later, police have arrested 31-year-old Angelo colon-ortiz in connection with her death, after a vigilant state trooper spotted him in a dark SUV matching up with seen Connon the day she was killed. We would like to thank him and just everybody's efforts in finding the suspect that led to the arrest. Reporter: Authorities released little information on the suspect, colon-ortiz. A hispanic male who only speaks some English and is believed to have though prior criminal history. He lives in Worcester, roughly 15 miles from the crime scene is believed to have been working in the area around the time of her murder. Authorities say it was Marcotte herself who gave the critical clues. Putting up a fight. Getting DNA under her fingernails. Police say colon-ortiz gave a voluntary DNA sample. It was through her determined fight and efforts that we got the DNA of her killer. Reporter: Her cousins said she could light up a room just by walking into it. As her cousin, I will always, always be proud of her. She's a fighter. Every day, she makes me want to be a better person. Finding the person who did this doesn't bring Vanessa back. But it gives our family peace to ne that the person is found and he can't do this to someone else. Reporter: Vanessa's cousins have founded an organization in her honor. The suspect is expected to be in court tomorrow to face charges of battery, robbery, and attempted rape. George? Great work by the trooper. A big break as well. Luck is when preparation meets opportunity. Exactly. When you have people that can take technology, and you have persistent law enforcement that keeps their eye out for vehicles and general descriptions of people and can put them together, that's what happened with the trooper. We learned from the fight that Vanessa was able to get DNA from the suspect. What could that tell you? It can't tell you as much that was listed in the release. It can't get into a lot of detail. Can it tell you whether he's male or female? Yes. It might give you heritage karkist IX. I think they had information. Maybe they had it was an hispanic man, light skin, combined it with the DNA information. And he gave that DNA sample voluntarily. Which, I will tell you is not uncommon. Not unxhom? People think they can fool the police to a certain extent. If they walked up to you and said, George, would you give ne a cheek swab, you would probably say yes. They swabbed him, took to it the lab, got match. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.