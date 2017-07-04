Transcript for Syrian president responds to US military airstrike

All right, let's turn to ABC's Alex Marquardt who is in the Middle East this morning with reaction and joins us from Beirut with a new statement from bashar Al Assad. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. That's right, president Assad lashing out at the U.S. In his first comments since this strike overnight calling this an illegal action and saying that the U.S. Is, quote, the initiators of the ongoing dirty war against our people. The question now, how does he react? Does he retaliate. In all likelihood he won't. This was a warning shot by the U.S. That he will likely take on the chin but the U.S. Is now in a tough spot essentially helping the enemies of Assad including ISIS and the Syrian military today accusing the U.S. Of being partners now with ISIS. Assad's biggest friend in the region, Iran, also out with an angry statement calling this dangerous, destructive and a violation of international law. But they aren't expected to want to retaliate or escalate this either. All across the region the enemies of Assad heaping praise on this strike. No one more so than Israel which has carried out its own air strikes against Syrian targets over the past few years. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying it fully supports president trump's decision calling it a message of resolve. That landing here in the region exactly how president trump would want it to. Amy. All right, we appreciate it. Alex Marquardt, of course, we'll keep you updated on the Syrian situation throughout the morning

