Transcript for Tabloids speculate on who will be in Meghan Markle's bridal party

Good morning to you all and you guys, I don't know if you've heard, there's big news today. Prince Harry got engaged. You don't say. Yeah. Yeah. Her name is Meghan Markle. No, we have, of course, this is all everyone is talking about so the news of prince Harry getting engaged to Meghan Markle broke overnight and already the royal speculation has begun from when will they do it. Where will they do it. What they will be called. "Vogue" is answering that saying they will become the do you mean and duchess of Sussex and now several articles online with lists of Meghan's bridal party. Yeah. I'm sure she hasn't given this a thought yet but on the internet there's tons of speculation and a lot of the names are women who are longtime pals from college or early days as an actress. How about Serena Williams? Yeah. Markle wrote on her blog the tig which is defunct she's become a close confidante. Three years ago and also mentioned priyanka Chopra with whom she's pictured several times on social media. The two obviously have a lot in common with acting but share a passion with helping others. She spent time volunteering in Rwanda and could see "Sleepy hollow" actress janina. Couldn't be more grateful to share every step of it with you. She's definitely in the party. Definitely. My money is on her. No royal requirement, anything like that. Wide open. Can I get back to you on that? Yeah. That's -- you know, I think we'll see a lot of changes. I think this time around we'll see a whole different -- you and I saw it firsthand at the wedding. We were at the birth. We feel like we're part of the royal family. We are. We feel that way. Also in "Pop news" this morning, the world is waking up to a new miss universe. Congratulations, miss universe. Spectacular evening. This year's competition had the most contestants ever 92 women from around the world and most visual event ever. Best national costume was something. Amazing costumes but in the end T the tiara went to miss south Africa, 22-year-old demi-leigh nel-peters will be given a luxury apartment and invitations to every event happening this year. We push her the best. She's beautiful. A lot going on this morning, guys. And then fun weekend, everybody watched football this weekend, of course, you ate a lot. It's been fun to watch because it's clear that the NFL players are very happy that the league's decision is to ease up on rules about celebrating. Take, for example, the eagles. They marked one of their touchdowns against the bears with a little bowling. As you can see it was a strike. Isn't that funny? That's pretty funny. I love that. Alshon Jeffery, rolling a trike and his players playing the pins. The defense got in on the act busting out the electric slide. Here we go. It's going to become like watching theaters. The vooikz marked a touchdown with a feast pretending they were sitting down for Thanksgiving Turkey. I guess the guy in the middle is the Turkey. I don't know. And then Robby Anderson of the jets skipped the meal and went straight for the nap and used the football as his pillow. You know what they say -- Yeah. New reasons to watch the

