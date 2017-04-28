{"id":47077104,"title":"Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says","duration":"4:29","description":"Cummins' estranged wife, Jill Cummins, told \"Inside Edition\" her husband asked for forgiveness after claiming he slept with Elizabeth Thomas, 15, the former student he is charged with kidnapping.","url":"/GMA/video/tad-cummins-slept-teen-student-wife-47077104","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}