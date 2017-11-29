Transcript for Tampa mayor, police chief react to arrest in string of homicides

Thanks very much. Earlier I spoke with Tampa's mayor Bob buckhorn and police chief Brian Dugan. Mayor, we heard you say in the piece goodness has won so the people in Seminole heights are now safe? Yeah, we think so, George. This was a good night last night thanks to the work of the Tampa police department and all of our partners and chief Dugan. The folks in Seminole heights we think can rest comfortably this individual is in custody and the process stars moving. And, chief, you did get some extraordinary help from the public. Yeah, it was just a phenomenal response from the public. You know, we received over 5,000 tips but, you know, more importantly we got the right one yesterday. Somebody had the intestinal fortitude to step up and give us the bit of information we needed and bring this to a halt. You know, it's been 51 days since the first murder and, you know, it's day one of the healing process to kind of help these families this this community put their lives back together. The bullet casings match and the cell phone seems to put the suspect in the area. Any sense of why he did this, chief? No, you know, we're still struggling with that. We have a lot of unanswered questions, you know, now the work really starts trying to put everything together. We're going to have to do more interviews and look for more information from the public. What they know about him and what he -- where he's been the last, you know, 51 days and we don't -- we have so many still unanswered questions. But I think the big thing is we now have a neighborhood that can enjoy their holidays. Mayor, it did put the entire neighborhood in a state of siege. That neighborhood stood with us, they stood with the police department, they knew that we collectively were going to solve this together and they deserve a lot of the credit for taking care of our officers who were out there for 51 days but really having the backbone to stand up in the face of evil and saying not on my watch. Chief, have you had the chance to speak with Howell Donaldson. Yes, I speak with him a little bit last night after the interviews and he was pretty nonresponsive, you know, wasn't angry, it was a very subdued, strange behavior in my opinion, but, you know, whoever does something like this, they're, you know, lord knows what's driving them. Is he admitting he did it? He has not admitted to it. He admitted he owns the gun. Thank you very much for your time this morning. Congratulations. Thank you, George. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.