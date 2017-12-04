Tap-dancing twins bring Las Vegas act to 'GMA'

More
Professional, twin tap dancers Sean and John Scott from Absinthe are one of many acts, including Ricky Martin, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and others, performing in Las Vegas.
1:21 | 04/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tap-dancing twins bring Las Vegas act to 'GMA'
I season highs. These guys are spokespeople for our sponsor Las Vegas they're here to give us a sneak peek of their performance so gentlemen it. Right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46740981,"title":"Tap-dancing twins bring Las Vegas act to 'GMA'","duration":"1:21","description":"Professional, twin tap dancers Sean and John Scott from Absinthe are one of many acts, including Ricky Martin, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and others, performing in Las Vegas.","url":"/GMA/video/tap-dancing-twins-bring-las-vegas-act-gma-46740981","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.