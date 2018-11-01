Transcript for Teacher handcuffed 'appalled' that her 'voice was silenced'

We will. We will moven to the outrage at a school board meeting caught on camera. A teacher handcuffed, arrested after asking why the superintendent got a raise but teachers did not. This morning, we are hearing from both sides and ABC's Steve osunsami has the latest for us. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. This has teachers across the country upset. The national education association is holding a rally for this middle school teacher today. Eing one of their teachers manhandled and handcuffed in this video has people in this community outraged. This is really, really a pitiful situation. I'm appalled and you should be too. Reporter: It happened Monday night. Deyshia Hargrave had a simple question. Why is her local school board giving this guy, the suit, a nearly $30,000 raise when teachers like her haven't seen a permanent raise in years. A superintendent or any person in a position of leadership getting any type of raise, I feel like it's a slap in the face to all the teachers, cafeteria workers and any other support staff we have. Reporter: In video from the meeting you see school officials in abbeville, Louisiana, asking her to leave saying this was time for public comments and not a debate. Is it against policy to stand? Sir, do not. Reporter: But no sooner than she walked out -- What are you doing? Reporter: The school board's marshal had her on the ground in handcuffs and under arrest. Stop resisting. Reporter: Hargrave said she was just standing up for what's fair. I was always taught that what's right is right and what's wrong is wrong and when you see something, you should say it's wrong. Reporter: She says she will not be silenced. By sizes my voice they've also taken away or tried to take away my first amendment rights. Reporter: Both the school board president and superintendent getting the raise are blaming the teacher. She's the one that made the choices that got her arrested. Reporter: But the superintendent now says he and the school board are getting death threats. There have been direct threats. You will die. People in your district will die. Reporter: He does say he wishes things had turned out differently. What happened at that meeting should not have happened. Should not. Reporter: A city attorney is now refusing to charge the teacher and the city police point out that they weren't the ones who arrested her and say it was instead a school resource officer working for the school board. Robin. It still should not have happened. Should not have happened. Steve, thank you.

