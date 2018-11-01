{"id":52273340,"title":"Teacher who had heart attack inspires 1,300 colleagues to try 10-day plant-based diet","duration":"5:14","description":"Doug Schmidt lost 60 pounds after eating a plant-based diet and has since inspired 1,300 colleagues to challenge themselves as well. ","url":"/GMA/video/teacher-heart-attack-inspires-1300-colleagues-10-day-52273340","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}