Transcript for Teen allegedly kidnapped by teacher speaks out

his tax reform plan. We'll begin this half hour with Elizabeth Thomas. She's breaking her silence revealing what her life is like these days. Good morning robin. This local owner of a restaurant said Elizabeth Thomas walked in. It has been six months since Thomas was kidnapped by her former teacher. Reporter: This morning the 15-year-old high school student whose kidnapping captivated a nation seen publicly and speaking out. Elizabeth Thomas telling this paper she wants to talk. I'm a human being. I can answer things fairly. It was March 13th when Thomas disappeared with her science teacher. He planned this for sometime. Reporter: The pair seen soon after on surveillance cameras in an Oklahoma City Walmart their hair color changed. Reports surfacing Cummins researched on-line age of consent. Cummins wife of 31 years filing for divorce. He totally betrayed me. Reporter: Her family never losing hope. Please come home to us. Reporter: After 39 days on the run the pair ended up in California 2,000 miles away with no electricity or running water after briefly spending time in a commune. He had not been feeding her. Reporter: Prosecutors say Cummins swapped license plates disabled the car's gps used back up roads and only cash to evade authorities. He's currently facing federal and state charges. Now Thomas opening up about her kidnapping. Sharing she spent the first 78 days after returning in therapy. Saying her outfit of pajamas is what I wear most of the time and that there's been a lot of rumors about me I would like to clear up. Declining to talk about her former teacher's pending case. When asked if she had regrets she said I don't regret it nor do I say it was the right thing to do. It was an experience I'll live with the rest of my life. It's good and bad. It's there are. Elizabeth says says now living with her brother spends her time baby-sitting and stu I didn'ting at home. As for tad Cummins he's in jail aye wading charges on kidnapping. Boy, that's something. Coming up always the humanitarian crisis grows in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.