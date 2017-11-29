Transcript for Teen with a rare bone marrow disorder becomes a supermodel for a day

annual believe campaign bringing joy to children with life-threatening illnesses. Here's one teen's inspiring story. I was just about to enter junior year of high school. One day I woke up and looked at my legs and there were a bunch of red dots everywhere. We went to her pediatrician and within 15 mens we got the phone call that changed her life forever. Two years ago she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. She endured months of chemotherapy, radiation and eventually a bone marrow transplant. I feel great. I feel amazing to be here. ??? Oh oh snort. Now thanks to make a wish she's heading to milk studios for a modeling gig with top fashion photographer and TV personality Nigel barker. Growing up my cousins and I watched "America's top next model" religiously. Agreeing on something. Dynamite. We loved it and always liked modeling. ??? Vogue ??? There you go. Their moment to shine and they step in front of those lights and light up from within. They feel empowered granting a wish and making that come true, lights up everybody and not just me. Lavender, gorgeous. ??? You make me feel like I'm -- Every day whether it was keep me or I didn't feel good whatever it was I knew at some point this day was coming and I would get to experience all of it and just forget about that for a moment. Thank you, Macy's and make-a-wish. ??? Be your teenage dream tonight ??? She is stunning. Inside and out. You can help grant a wonderful wish this holiday season. Drop a letter at your local Macy's. Submit one online. They'll donate $1 up to a million dollars for every letter submitted.

