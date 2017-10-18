Transcript for Teens allegedly break into home, throw party

Now to a story that is straight out of Hollywood. Police in Colorado are searching for teens who broke into a house that was for sale. Not to steal anything but to throw a big party. Posting videos on Snapchat as well and ABC's Adrienne Bankert has more. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: This is something no homeowner ever wants to see. Strangers throwing a wild party in their house when they're not around. Police say that's what happened to homeowner Mike cox, dozens of teens break into his Colorado home Saturday night drinking, dancing, trashing the place. Posting their escapade on Snapchat. The video now part of the police investigation to identify the suspects. We just have been picking up the cans and stuff. Reporter: Cox says he thinks his home was targeted because the property is for sale. He thinks the teens thought it was empty. It wasn't. They don't value, you know, anything. They don't value people's hard work. Their property. Any of it. ??? Reporter: The wild party much like a scene from the film "Project X" quickly getting out of control. Break of dawn, yeah. Reporter: In many cases homes targeted for parties are unoccupied or up for sale like this California mansion listed online in 2014 while the homeowner was out of the country. The security system not activated. Hundreds of teens show up in response to an invite on Twitter, then post photos of themselves drinking and partying. In the case of that California mansion there was about $1 million in damage. For Colorado homeowner mieks cox some of the teens have reportedly been arrested. Lock up your valuables. Post signs if you have a home for sale saying video surveillance in Kus and install home security. Good tips for anybody. A million dollars in damage? A million dollars in damage. You feel for the homeowners for sure. It's kind of unthinkable to think of about breaking in and having a party and then posting it. And trashing it. Appreciate it.

