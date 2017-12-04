Transcript for Teen's family sues in wake of her death by pool electrocution

look at what could be a deadly danger in pools. There are growing calls to improve safety standards after a tragic electrocution in north Carolina where a lifeguard was killed. Her family is now suing. ABC's Linzie Janis is at a pool here in Manhattan with the story. Good morning, Linzie. Reporter: Good morning, when we think of pool dangers we think of drowning but electrocution is a hidden danger that can be just as deadly. It's important to know how to prevent it and what to do if it happens. It's an invisible danger that can paralyze or even kill in an instant. Thousands of volts of electricity in pool water caused by hazards like faulty wiring. Watch these children at a Florida pool. This girl touching the metal rail instantly going limp. As the man tries to help her, he's zapped too before yanking the girl out. She and all the other swimmers survived. But 17-year-old Rachel Rosoff wasn't so lucky. The high school senior and lifeguard at her community pool tragically lost her life labor day weekend last year after she was shocked leaving her unable to move and fight her way to the surface. She always said she wanted to be strong like me and she was so much better than I was at 17. Reporter: Now her family is filing a lawsuit claiming her death was caused by the allegedly substandard repair work of two Raleigh companies. Williams electronic motor repair and future connections electrical who the family alle alleges among other problems failed to fully replace faulty wiring back in 2011. They knew or discovered conditions which were dangerous at this pool and they didn't correct them. There are lots of things swimmers should look for. Frayed water. If the lighting looks old or in disrepair it could be dangerous. Reporter: That same kind of shock killed 7-year-old Calder Sloan at his family pool in 2014. The boy that never stopped. He never stopped doing anything. Reporter: Safety experts also say many pools are only inspected by an electrician when they are first installed. It's not a bad idea to look for an inspection notice to make sure that the municipality, the city, the state has looked at this pool, made sure it's safe. Reporter: In the wake of Rachel Rosoff's death some north Carolina lawmakers want a law requiring additional inspections of all public swimming pools in the state. Now, we've reached out to both companies being sued by Rachel Rosoff's family and have not heard back but pool safety experts say if you suspect electrocut electrocution, the first thing you need to do, call 911 then cut off the pool's power supply so you'll want to know where electrical switches are. When it comes to rescuing someone you want to make sure you don't get electrocuted so use a rubber floatty like this one or one of those pool hooks but make sure it's made of fiberglass and not metal. George. Good advice there Linzie, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.