Former Tenn. teacher due in court as teen reunites with family

More
Tad Cummins, 50, faces federal charges for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas, 15, whose father, Anthony Thomas, described her recovery since returning home as "a rollercoaster."
2:07 | 04/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Tenn. teacher due in court as teen reunites with family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46979044,"title":"Former Tenn. teacher due in court as teen reunites with family","duration":"2:07","description":"Tad Cummins, 50, faces federal charges for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas, 15, whose father, Anthony Thomas, described her recovery since returning home as \"a rollercoaster.\"","url":"/GMA/video/tenn-teacher-due-court-teen-reunites-family-46979044","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.