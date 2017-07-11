Transcript for Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke open up about their shocking elimination from 'DWTS'

More stars than usual were the ballroom last night. A chance to return the hot trio of dances. Two of our favorites were sent home and it is -- I hate seeing you guys under this circumstance. We have the great Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke with us, everyone. I was watching last night. I really thought you guys had turned the tide. Your Charleston was unbelievable. I don't know if you were watching but you did not know how to do the dance in the beginning of the week. You would never have known it watching. You even got Len to smile. Yeah, that's difficult. That's a bigger accomplishment. That was huge. And even bigger, Cheryl gave you prop. Right. Even bigger. Yeah. So what do you think it was? They seemed happy. The scores were great. What happened? I think what a lot of people don't know we were judged based on last week's -- the team dance and we really didn't do that well. We got 8s and the other team -- Last week. So people didn't forget. I don't think so. Also it's all from last week so these scores last night would be for next week's votes. Oh, I got you. Exactly. Yeah, so it's because we were in the bottom of the leaderboard I think our tango and team dance all 8s didn't help? Right, exactly. I kind of had a feeling it could have been us but was hoping it wasn't. She had a feeling every week. Oh, my god, this is it. This is it. Exactly, it was. Was supposed to motivate you and talked about Len being happy. He said of all the celebrities you improved the most. Cheryl, how did you bring out the inner dancer in T.O.? You know, I think Terrell is just a hard worker and this is why I love working with athletes because they don't take anything I say too personal and I'm pretty tough, you know, I'm hard core but that's because I see potential in Terrell and knew he had it in him and kept fighting until I got it and I had no idea we were going to make it all the way to week eight to be honest so I'm super proud of him. We did too. You did great. I got to say, Terrell, we've known you throughout the years, I've never seen this side of you. We even saw you tear U on the show. Are you surprised at how sort of vulnerable you allowed yourself to be during this process. No, I feel like I've always been that way, but, you know, football doesn't really allow people to see that side of me. I've done it a few times but I mean football is more of a masculine -- it's more of a macho type of sport. So, again, my passion, I showed it when I was in between the lines. Michael and I -- Yeah. Yeah. Really? I remember messing with you in San Francisco. You cameack and -- Right. Exactly. That was a game I mentioned that game in our package when we were down like 25 points and we came back -- I didn't realize that was against -- Yeah, the giants. Don't bring it up. Oh, it was against Michael. You should have said that from the beginning, oh, I get it. Right, right. So somebody who really gets it was your trio partner last night, the winner of season 1. Kelly Monaco and recorded something special for you. Oh. Did she? I am so proud of you guys, I think that you did an amazing job. You made it so far in this competition and I want to thank you so much for giving me the time of my life with being included in the trio dance with the two of you. And Terrell, I think you're the 10. I appreciate that. Appreciate it. Got to say, man, the trio dance was steamy hot last night. You guys were great and thank you for coming in and flying all the way across the country. Appreciate it. Don't miss the "Dancing with the stars" semifinals next Monday at 8:00, 7:00 central right here on ABC. Terrell and Cheryl, everybody.

