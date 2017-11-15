Transcript for Terry Crews discusses sexual assault allegations against Hollywood executive

And robin and George, we're now going to go to our exclusive with superstar Terry crews. We'll speak to him in a moment about his allegations about the high-powered Hollywood executive, one of the first male celebs to step forward after the Harvey Weinstein broke and here's linsey Davis with his story. Reporter: Fans know him as the lovable sergeant Terry Jeff Fords in "Brooklyn nine-nine." I just happen to be a great person naturally beloved by all. Reporter: But this morning Terry crews, the former NFL player turned actor, is taking on a new role as an advocate for victims of sexual harassment. The 240-pound former star linebacker, one of the first male celebrities to join the chorus of those harassed in tinseltown. He was groped at a party last year and first told his story in a series of tweets that started out this whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD? Why? Because this kind of thing happened to me. My wife and a were at a Hollywood function and high level Hollywood executive came over to me and groped my privates. That executive, a talent agent at Williams Morris and Dever. The company confirms the agent has been suspended following the internal investigation into the matter. And now crews is taking action. TMZ captured him leaving an LAPD office last week after filing a police report. Why did you decide to file the police report today. Because, you know, people have to be held accountable. I understand that. Are you planning to file a lawsuit as well? Yeah. Yeah? Yep. We're going to go all the way. Reporter: Multiple men like James van Der Beek and Anthony Edwards have shared allegations of their own about different men coming forward after crews spoke out. For "Good morning America," linsey Davis, ABC news, new York. Great to have Terry crews with us. Thank you for joining us, Terry. As we saw, it all started from a tweet you wrote and can you tell us what happened? First of all, you know, back in February 2016, I was assaulted by Adam vinnett, head of the motion picture department at William Morris and Dever. One of the biggest agencies in the word, period. And what was wild is that my wife and I were at an event with Adam Sandler and, you know, the thing is he's also Adam Sandler's agent and Sylvester Stallone's agent and Eddie Murphy's agent and, you know, he's connected to, you know, probably everyone I know in the business. And now this is the thing. I did not know this man. You did not know him before. I had never had a conversation with him, ever. Okay. I knew of him and I knew just because it's an agency thing but I -- the first time I ever actually had interaction with him was at this event. And I literally -- I'm looking at him and he's basically staring at me and he's sticking his tongue out and, you know, it's overtly sexual kind of tongue moves and I'm saying, it's a party. It's packed. The whole thing and I'm looking is this a joke? I don't understand. It was actually so bizarre. He keeps coming over to me. Ne comes over to me. I stick my hand out and he takes his hand and puts it and squeezes my genitals and I jump back like hey, hey and he's like -- he still is licking his tongue out and all this stuff. I go, dude, what are you doing? What are you doing? And then he comes back again and he just won't stop and then I really got forceful, pushed him back. He bumps into all the other partygoers and he starts giggling and laughing and let me tell you -- I have never felt more emasculated. More objectified. I was horrified. I went over to Adam right then and there, come get your boy. What is -- what is his problem? And so, you know what, Adam -- Your wife was with you. My wife is right there. He was acting so weird and so strange I put myself between, you know, him and my wife because with his tongue thing I couldn't understand. Let me tell you it's so bizarre I wake up every morning wondering did this really happen? It's nuts. You said your wife was there. She saw the entire thing. Yes you. Said you went over to Adam. What was his response. I told him -- he's grabbing my junk. I was like Adam what is wrong with your boy. He looked -- he didn't understand. It was bizarre to both of us. We just -- I just literally, I said, that's -- now, when I looked at him, it was rage. And when I say rage, I felt like I could punch a hole in his head, okay. But this is the deal. My wife told me, three years earlier, she said, Terry, you can never handle any situation like this with violence. You are a target. You can be baited and pulled, if you react, physically and let me tell you something I've done it before but this is the deal, when I grabbed her hand and I left that party, we were only there for like a half hour, I almost ripped the steering we will off and she just kept saying I'm proud of you. I'm proud of you. I'm proud of you and I said, man -- is there she calmed you down. She calmed me down because she was the one who told me that this kind of thing would happen and that you could be bait -- this is the thing. If I would have just retaliated in defense I would be under jail right now. That's one thing I knew being a large African-American man in America, I would immediately be seen as a thug but I'm not a thug. Aisle an artist is this a lot would say, that happened to me, the first thing I would do is strike back at somebody. You chose not to do that. Well, literally my wife had me prepared. This is so beautiful about it because she had me prepared. She knew something like this could happen and, man, when it did, she was just right there for me. She's right there with me and saw the whole thing. Last week we saw it in the piece but you filed a police report. Yes. What do you hope comes of this? You know, people need to be held accountable, Mike. This is the deal about Hollywood. And it's an abuse of power. This is -- this guy, again, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood and he looked at me at the end as if, you know, who is going to believe you? So you didn't think anybody would believe you if you came forward? Last year, no, no, actually I let it go. Actually I put it in the back of my head and I understood why women everywhere had to let it go but let me tell you when the Weinstein thing started happening I got PTSD. I was going, oh my god, this exact thing happened to me. I understand why they won't come forward. Let me tell you a lot of times go, why didn't you come forward sooner. When a person of power breaks that boundary and violates that boundary you're a prisoner of war immediately in a camp because you're trying to figure out with is the right time to come out. Leave the door open, you're digging tunnels with spoons and trying to find out a out and get out and find freedom and someone says it must not have been that bad. I'm free. I finally got free and this is the thing a lot of people just don't understand and they end up blaming the victim. And I have totally said I will not be shamed. I will not be shamed. I did nothing wrong. Nothing. And the whole deal is people like, why didn't you do this why didn't you do that. Why don't you ask -- why is it Adam sitting here right now explaining his side? Good question. And you wrote that tweet a few days after Harvey Weinstein's story broke. Exactly. So you felt empowered by everyone else's stories. I did. That let you step out of the darkness if you want to say. Let me tell you, I was a keynote speaker at this place called center for community solutions that dealt with relationship violence, sexual assault and I heard all these stories from all these women, who were just -- who had finally get strength from each other's stories and they came out and I said, man, what kind of man would I be to tell my kids if someone touches you, where you don't want to be touched, tell someone. Tell someone. And then I don't do it. Let me tell you something, it freed me. I knew instantly that I had to tell my story so that other people could be free. I didn't even name names. I was just in support of these women because they were called liars. They were -- they were like you're looking for a payday. I was like this is not what this is about. Your dream, it's like a child. What you're trying to do, your dreams, aspirations as just as valuable as your children. When someone beeps up your dream and holds a gun to its head and say it's going to kill it if you don't do this and stay quiet, if you don't do this, it is a hostage situation dealing with a terrorist and I have my dream. I've worked so hard for this. What can I say? It's one of those things I survived the NFL, got to entertainment and get assaulted by my own agent. Makes -- it makes no sense and it was filed to the court and it's still, still shocks me. I tell you what, I'm glad you came here to share your story. Hopefully this is a big turning point for you and a lot of other victims out there. We appreciate you, Terry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.