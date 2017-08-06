{"id":47909656,"title":"Texts revealed during trial of woman accused of encouraging teen to commit suicide","duration":"2:20","description":"Prosecutors said in court that Michelle Carter exchanged 20,000 text messages with her then-boyfriend Conrad Roy, and more than 1,000 of those were sent in the days leading up to his death.","url":"/GMA/video/texts-revealed-trial-woman-accused-encouraging-teen-commit-47909656","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}