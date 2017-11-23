-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving: By the numbers
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving 911: Side dishes and desserts
-
Now Playing: Young woman repays homeless veteran who used last $20 to buy her gas
-
Now Playing: Closing bedroom doors at night could be a lifesaver during a fire
-
Now Playing: Former US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar faces at least 25 years in prison
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving 911: Chefs answer last-minute turkey questions
-
Now Playing: Old Navy CEO discusses rapidly changing retail industry
-
Now Playing: Black Friday deals and doorbusters in stores only
-
Now Playing: Online deals for Black Friday may be the biggest yet
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia gears up for its 98th Thanksgiving Day Parade
-
Now Playing: 98 Degrees performs 'Because of You' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The 'Dancing With the Stars' finalists compete in a dance-off live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The 'Dancing With the Stars' season 25 finalists reflect on their time in the ballroom
-
Now Playing: The 'Dancing With the Stars' finalists dish on the season finale live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Selena Gomez speaks at gala about her struggle with lupus
-
Now Playing: 'Mattress Mack' prepares to feed Houstonians on Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Uber reveals cover-up of hack of 57M riders, drivers
-
Now Playing: TripAdvisor accused of censoring posts about security concerns
-
Now Playing: Pixar co-founder takes leave amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy dies at 67