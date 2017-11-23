Transcript for Thanksgiving 911: Chefs answer last-minute turkey questions

Time now for our Turkey 911. Our Thanksgiving dream team of experts chefs, Rocco Dispirito, Sanders L Sandra Lee and Eddie Jackson. Amy doesn't need this help. She is an expert. We should just say that. Rocco, our first question is from Samantha says, help, I forgot to take my Turkey out and it's still frozen. What do I do? Put your hands on your face and call Boston market. See what time they close today? No, I'm just kidding. You put your Turkey in a large pot of warm water, you allow warm water to run over it until it defrosts then break it into pieces or spatch cock it like I'll do later. What if I do if I oversalt the Turkey? There are a couple of things you can do. Citrus would be my number one go to. Now, you can rinse it off or you can just cut a lemon in half and squeeze it over and that will cut that salty flavor. But also I would not put so much salt maybe in the potatoes and gravy and eat it all in one bite. There you go. Serve it with tequila. I like the way you roll. Eddie says what's your favorite way to flavorize a Turkey? Ethnic flavors like a caribbean jerk or five-spice butter and adds a lot of flavor to Turkey. Keep it simple but spices it up a little. Awesome. Thank you very much. easy peasy. easy peasy for you. Stay tuned for more Turkey 911. Let's go to ginger back at the Macy's parade route.

