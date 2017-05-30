Tiger kills zookeeper at UK zoo

More
Hamerton Zoo Park zookeeper Rosa King died in what the Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, park described as a "freak accident."
1:39 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tiger kills zookeeper at UK zoo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47718046,"title":"Tiger kills zookeeper at UK zoo","duration":"1:39","description":"Hamerton Zoo Park zookeeper Rosa King died in what the Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, park described as a \"freak accident.\"","url":"/GMA/video/tiger-kills-zookeeper-uk-zoo-47718046","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.