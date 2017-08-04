Transcript for Timeline of Trump's decision to strike Syria

with Russia, the focus, it was the focus of the united nations. The United States increasing pressure on both Syria and Russia, warning that this could be just the start. The president remains in palm beach this morning and that's where we find our David Wright. David, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Now that the U.S. Has sent quite a forceful message with these targeted missile strikes, the next big question is what's next in Syria? And U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley signaled this may just be the opening salvo. The United States took a very measured step last night. We are prepared to do more. Reporter: The U.S. Has now formally put the world on notice that it is ready to take further military action in Syria. Ambassador Haley also suggested the U.S. Is now sharply at odds with Russia. Russia is supposed to have removed all the chemical weapons from Syria but obviously that has not happened. It could be that Russia has been incompetent in its efforts to remove the chemical weapons. Or it could be that the Assad regime is playing the Russians for fools. Reporter: Secretary of state Rex tillerson is now headed to Moscow. He told reporters what happens next depends on the response to the air strikes. The Russians have condemned the attacks in no uncertain terms. The white house laid out a time line of the president's decision-making process. He okayed the strike Thursday at 4:00 P.M. Launch time, 7:40. By 8:30 the missiles started hitting their targets, only then did the administration inform congressional leaders and foreign heads of state. Trump informed his Chinese counterpart at dinner. Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. Reporter: This white house photo shows the president huddled with his national security team at a makeshift situation room set up at mar-a-lago. Trump's son-in-law there at the table, chief strategist Steve Bannon recently demoted from the security council relegated to the sidelines. These strikes have won bipartisan approval from congress, but members of both parties have wondered how this fits into the broader strategy in Syria and some have said the U.S. Should consult congress before escalating this any further, Dan and Paula. But, David, this is proven to be quite a moment for U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. We just heard from her. Apparently that heated meeting at the U.N. This week was supposed to be closed but she intervened. Reporter: That's right. The Bolivians had originally requested an emergency session of the security council to be held behind closed doors. But the U.S. Which is the president of the council for this month demanded that it be held in public so that anyone defending the atrocities in Syria would have to do so for all the world to hear and that was Nikki Haley, Paula, Dan. As you said, Nikki Haley really stepping on to the world stage. David Wright, thank you for your reporting from mar-a-lago. For more on all of this let's bring in ABC news chief political analyst Matthew dowd. Matthew, good morning. From Washington, ABC news contributor retired colonel Steve ganyard. Steve, let's start with you. The fact airplanes are taking off from the very same air base we attacked what does that say about the effectiveness of the strike. Well, go back to what the intent is, Dan. The intent, the president clearly made the intent to warn Assad to stop gassing his people. The strike was limited and the tomahawk missile doesn't have the firepower to take out runways. He used that and made his point. But there is no irony here that it does appear it's okay for Mr. Assad to blow up his people, it's just not okay to gas them. So, Steve, what's next? You heard the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, saying that the U.S. Is open to doing more, prepared to do more. What exactly would that mean? Paula, it's interesting that ambassador Haley as energetic as she's been, I think we need to probably temper our expectations about what the U.N. Will be able to do but her rhetoric and secretary tillerson's rhetoric points much more towards regime change but the military action we saw this week was really just a warning to Assad to stop gassing his people so there's a bit of disconnect in the message. So much -- there's so much interesting dynamics here are so fascinating given that this is a president who has long argued we should stay out of foreign entanglements of this variety. Let's bring in Matthew dowd. World leaders have praised president trump and praised by some former Obama officials however members of his own member who don't want us getting involved in more over seas war is are up arms. We're seeing this fight between globalists versus nationalists and seen as an media as we're seeing it worldwide. I think what this is he'll get a slight bump like a sugar high. This is what happens to presidents when they engage militarily. But ultimately presidents become presidents and leaders become leaders over the long haul and the real question is what's the long-term strategy? He'll get a good bit of news over the next three days but over the next weeks and months is what is the exit strategy and how does this end? Yeah, what's next? Okay, everybody notice he's got a book there. A book. You have a new book titled "A new way" in which you talk about the balance between idealism and realism. How do you view what's happening now through this purview. Leaders in the 21st century have to figure out the paradox between a lot of competing values but I think this is so pointed and Donald Trump had these ideals. He was a nationalist. I'm -- America first. This is what we'll do then he was faced with an incredibly realistic scenario of what happened to the Syrian people and what Assad had done there and so he had to make a decision trying to balance his ideals which he didn't want to be involved in foreign entanglements to how do I respond to a situation that is horrific and in that place, he had to confront the world realistically. We saw it play out in realtime. I took a look at the book last night. Fascinating stuff, thank you very much. Thank you. Big thanks to Matt dowd and Steve ganyard for joining us. We do move on to another

