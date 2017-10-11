Tips on how to host a stress-free Thanksgiving

More
With the holiday just weeks away, ABC News' Becky Worley shares the best tricks and tips for keeping cool on Turkey Day.
2:09 | 11/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tips on how to host a stress-free Thanksgiving

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51054913,"title":"Tips on how to host a stress-free Thanksgiving","duration":"2:09","description":"With the holiday just weeks away, ABC News' Becky Worley shares the best tricks and tips for keeping cool on Turkey Day. ","url":"/GMA/video/tips-host-stress-free-thanksgiving-51054913","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.