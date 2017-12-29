Transcript for Tips for scoring the best deals with New Year's promotions

Now to our "Gma" cover story. That's why we love her. The kind of new year's resolution on everyone's mind saving money and January is the time to do it. Becky Worley is back joining us from San Francisco with all of the secrets to saving in 2018. Happy almost new year to you, Becky. So the key -- We're almost there. We are so the key is to get started right after the ball drops. That's right. Seize the moment. Now is the time. All the things we can say about time, so let's start with exercise. Gym memberships, early January is the best time to sign up. Our partners at dealnews.com say look for at least the first month or two free and if the gym you want to join isn't advertising, find an offer from a competing gym and show it to the manager. Price matching is not just for clothes and gadgets. Same is true for nutrition and weight loss programs. An example is weight watchers. They have a deal offering half off of their first month, Paula. It's a little hidden but that's a great way to jump start your nutrition. I love the price matching for gym memberships so it's coal and everybody wants to travel. Now is a good time to buy? It is. Travel pricing is always tricky. But that said, there's a spike in sales on airfare in early January. But then get this, the deals for hotels usually come in the last week of January. So book airfare first and then hotels a few weeks later. All right. And cars are discounted right now. Is it a good time to buy a car? I'm in the market for a minivan, by the way I. When you say right now, for your mini limo, I like to call it the mini limo. I'm with us. We're talking this weekend. Dealers drop prices when the manufacturers offer big incentives. J.D. Power says incentives are at an all-time high for dealers to move them before the end of the year so haggle with a vengeance if you hit the dealership before new year's. Hey, I have an update. I want to add to a recent story we did about shopping on social media. One of the deals we showed you featured pants. We heard from a company called vice that said they belong to them and wanted to tell you about their website. It's vicicollection.com. You can find some of the other great items they have to offer, so check it out. A little glam for your new year's. Especially if we get our mini limo. I call it the swagger wagon but I think your term is the upgrade. I'll go with either one. Let's send things over to

