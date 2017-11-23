Toddler brilliantly photo bombs his mom's yoga headstand

More
Jude Gray, 2, frantically crawls back and forth in front of the cell phone camera his mom, Carly Gray, had set up to record her yoga moves.
1:16 | 11/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toddler brilliantly photo bombs his mom's yoga headstand
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51347515,"title":"Toddler brilliantly photo bombs his mom's yoga headstand ","duration":"1:16","description":"Jude Gray, 2, frantically crawls back and forth in front of the cell phone camera his mom, Carly Gray, had set up to record her yoga moves.","url":"/GMA/video/toddler-brilliantly-photo-bombs-moms-yoga-headstand-51347515","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.