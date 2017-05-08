Tom Brady speaks out on aging after turning the big 4-0

More
Brady also comments on the concussion controversy for the first time, saying he doesn't think it's anybody's business.
2:15 | 08/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tom Brady speaks out on aging after turning the big 4-0

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49051739,"title":"Tom Brady speaks out on aging after turning the big 4-0","duration":"2:15","description":"Brady also comments on the concussion controversy for the first time, saying he doesn't think it's anybody's business.","url":"/GMA/video/tom-brady-speaks-aging-turning-big-49051739","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.